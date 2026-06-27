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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 27, 2026



Quoting: Linoutrox - minimal Debian-based Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —

Linoutrox is a minimal Linux distribution based on Debian.

It’s designed around a focused Openbox desktop, with a stripped-down environment that avoids the larger desktop stacks and preinstalls only a small set of essential applications. The distribution includes custom tools for day-to-day configuration, uses the standard Debian installer, and provides a live mode so users can test the system before installing it.

This is free and open source software.