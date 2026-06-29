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Speaking Out About Misogyny
A lady at the webhost recently left. We found out earlier today. She was targetted by an angry man from Canada, who kept sending threats her way.
Over the past few years, as noted this morning, we have dealt with men who physically hurt women, treat women like dirt, and prevent women from advancing. Andy recently explained that women used to be a majority among programmers, but men drove them away, then said stuff like, "they're not good at maths..."
One emergent goal we have now is to protect women and help advance their stature in Computer Science. We'll occasionally call out the men who act as obstructions to them. Some of them have the audacity to merely pretend to value diversity.
There is a stigma about programmers lacking social skills; maybe the issue is that programmers with antisocial tendencies drive out programmers who are good people. █
Image source: Two Ladies Taking a Walk