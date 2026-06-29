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Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
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Protesilaos Stavrou ☛ Emacs: new ‘doric-tiger’ and ‘doric-lion’ for the ‘doric-themes’
I just added two new themes to my minimalist doric-themes package. doric-tiger is a light theme, while doric-lion is dark. Both use orange and yellow colours. Below are sample screenshots.
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Kodi Foundation ☛ Kodi 22 "Piers" Beta 1 | News | Kodi
If you want the latest and greatest, this release is for you. Being a beta release, there's some possibility of rough edges, and things that previously worked and now stubbornly don't. But fear not, you're part of a relentless community that now has our Beta 1 release to play with. Please raise Github issues with full debug logs to help us resolve any faults.
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Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers
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Cédric Bonhomme ☛ Cédric Bonhomme | Newspipe 12.1.0 released
I’m happy to announce the release of Newspipe 12.1.0. This version brings a reimagined reading experience, a few features I’ve wanted for a long time, and a much smarter crawler under the hood.
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SaaS/Back End/Databases
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PostgreSQL ☛ pgtt v4.5 has been released
pgtt v4.5 has been released, this is a maintenance release to add support to PG 19 and add support to CREATE INDEX CONCURRENTLY. and fix issues reported by users since last release.
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Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
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Robert Birming ☛ Bear media markdown button
I often find myself wanting to copy images in the Bear media library in markdown format, not just the URL, since it's one of those MD options I never seem to remember.
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FSF / Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty
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Doc Searls ☛ The First Source of Personal Intent
The largest coming conflict in the new AI world is not the one between AI giants or the one between those giants and governments. It will be the conflict between containment and expansion of personal agency. On the side of containment are expanded surveillance, guesswork, and entrapment in walled corporate gardens. On the side of expansion are tools that serve self-knowledge and expression of personal intent in the marketplace, including the intent to enjoy personal privacy, and have that work for both sides.
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Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
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Open Data
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Rlang ☛ Long term economic growth rates by @ellis2013nz
Looking for data for this drew my attention to the excellent Maddison Project, which publishes long term estimates of real GDP per capita, in 2011 prices, for many countries. It’s certainly not perfect (price comparisons over such a long period of time—and they go well back before 1900—is a vexed business!), but it looks like a great effort. It’s necessary to have something like this from the economic historians because most standard official statistics series for Australia only go back to 1959, due to the complications of comparisons over time.
The Maddison Project’s latest release is 2023.
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Standards/Consortia
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Wesley Moore ☛ Platform Support for GNU Extensions to Basic Regular Expressions
I thought the \ before the + was a mistake, and also pointed out that if + was to be used we’d probably need to pass -E for extended regular expression (ERE) support. The colleague replied that \+ in a basic regular expression (BRE) was the same as + in ERE (one or more repetitions).
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