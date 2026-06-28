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Arch Linux Installer Archinstall 4.4 Released with Niri DankMaterialShell Profile
Coming more than two months after Archinstall 4.3, the Archinstall 4.4 release introduces a Niri DankMaterialShell desktop profile, the ability to select the console font from the Locales menu, support for configuring the Plymouth boot splash screen, and an IWD standalone option to the Network configuration.
Archinstall 4.4 also adds support for setting the console font automatically when selecting a language, revamps the profile seat access selection, adds support for displaying the install summary when the configuration is valid, and adds a share-log subcommand to upload the installation log file (install.log) to paste.rs.