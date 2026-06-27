Answering a question that came up from a student recently.

Say you have 20 surveys of reef fish biomass at different locations. Then you also have gridded data with environmental covariates. The gridded data is for all reefs everywhere.

The goal is to predict fish biomass at all reefs everywhere. Here’s an older post that walks through the steps in R with older packages (you will want to update raster to terra, everything else should work).

The statistically correct workflow would look like this: [...]