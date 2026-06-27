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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 27, 2026



Quoting: Fedora beats Ubuntu in almost every way—except where it matters most —

Here is a fact-based summary of the story contents:

Fedora has quietly turned into one of the best Linux distributions in almost every way that matters. In fact, many people online increasingly argue that Fedora is the new Ubuntu. But when I talk to casual users who just want a reliable Linux distro, most still lean toward Ubuntu—and it all comes down to one thing: something Ubuntu gets right, and Fedora refuses to acknowledge.

Here’s a quick look at everything Fedora is doing right—and why, despite all of that, Ubuntu still manages to hold on to its dominance, especially among Linux newcomers.