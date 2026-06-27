Linux and Android Devices, Open Hardware Projects

I recently got a Pebble Time 2 as it seemed like a fun smartwatch away from Google/Apple/Samsung with a good 4 weeks of battery life. One thing I wanted to do is to create a custom watchface for my specific problems.

It took more effort to design the watch than I had anticipated and there’s a deceptively large amount of thought that has gone into some of the features here, so I thought it’d be interesting to write a little about it.