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Best Free and Open Source Software, and many more
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Rustmission - terminal user interface for managing a Transmission daemon
Rustmission is a terminal user interface for managing a Transmission daemon.
It’s designed to remain responsive even with large torrent lists, offering a keyboard-driven interface for common torrent management tasks together with extras such as categories, sorting, magnet search, and RSS fetching.
This is free and open source software.
Leaf - terminal Markdown previewer
Leaf is a terminal Markdown previewer that aims to provide a polished, GUI-like reading and navigation experience from the command line.
It can open Markdown files directly, render streamed content from stdin, watch files for live updates, and provide a navigable terminal interface with table of contents, search, themes, syntax highlighting, link handling, and editor integration.
This is free and open source software.
RClone Manager - graphical interface for managing Rclone remotes
RClone Manager is a graphical interface for managing Rclone remotes.
It provides a desktop application for browsing cloud storage, transferring files, mounting remotes, serving content over supported protocols, and monitoring jobs without relying on Rclone’s command-line interface. The application is built with Angular and Tauri and supports Linux, Windows, macOS, and ARM systems.
This is free and open source software.
Tendenci - association management system and content management platform
Tendenci is an association management system and content management platform designed for nonprofits, associations, NGOs, and cause-based organizations.
It brings together website publishing, member management, events, payments, communications, and community tools in a single Django-based application, helping organizations manage public content and back-office workflows from one system.
This is free and open source software.
TorrentTUI - terminal-based BitTorrent client
TorrentTUI is a terminal-based BitTorrent client for working with magnet links and .torrent files from a text interface.
Built with Rust, ratatui, and librqbit, it offers an interactive way to manage torrents without using a graphical desktop client. The program provides real-time transfer information, file-level control, and session persistence, while also supporting playback of media files before a download has fully completed.
This is free and open source software.
OpenSuperClone - powerful data recovery utility for Linux
OpenSuperClone is a powerful data recovery utility for Linux.
It is based on HDDSuperClone and offers advanced drive cloning and extraction features for recovering data from failing storage media.
This is free and open source software.
FolderPlay - minimalist music player for local music collections
FolderPlay is a minimalist music player for local music collections.
Built with Rust and GTK4, it’s designed for listeners who organise their audio by folders and want the player to respect that structure rather than imposing its own artist, album, or genre-based library layout. The application focuses on simple browsing, high-resolution playback, and a clean adaptive interface.
This is free and open source software.
7 Best Free and Open Source Terminal-Based Serial Terminals
Some favour a full-screen, menu-driven experience with configuration profiles, dialing support, scripting, logging, file capture, and transfer features. Others deliberately stay tiny and simple, offering quick command-line invocation, minimal dependencies, and behaviour suited to troubleshooting or embedded development. Modern examples often add conveniences such as automatic device selection, reconnection, timestamped logs, colourised output, and cleaner handling of USB adapters.
Together, they cover the spectrum from classic modem-style communication suites to lightweight serial console tools for fast, reliable command-line access across Unix-like and cross-platform environments alike.
To highlight the quality of software available, we have compiled a list of 7 useful terminal-based serial communication tools for Linux.
Our findings are presented in the ratings chart below in the classic LinuxLinks style. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.
Tewi - text-based interface for managing BitTorrent clients
Tewi is a text-based interface for managing BitTorrent clients from the terminal.
It connects to Transmission, qBittorrent and Deluge daemons, giving users a keyboard-friendly way to browse torrents, inspect details, add new torrents, control transfers, and use torrent search integrations without launching a graphical client.
This is free and open source software.
Rclone UI - cross-platform graphical interface for rclone
Rclone UI is a cross-platform graphical interface for rclone that helps users manage cloud storage remotes, S3-compatible storage, and rclone tasks without relying entirely on command-line flags.
It acts as a lightweight layer over rclone, with support for connecting to local or remote rclone instances, including servers, homelab systems, and Docker containers.
This is free and open source software.