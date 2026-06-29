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Free and Open Source Software
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Talkyard - community discussion software for building forums
Talkyard is community discussion software for building forums, Q&A sites, idea voting spaces, chat channels, and embedded blog comments.
It combines several discussion patterns in one platform, letting site owners host structured conversations where useful comments can rise to the top, answers can be selected, and readers can participate without relying on third-party comment systems.
This is free and open source software.
Hunk - terminal diff viewer
Hunk is a terminal diff viewer designed for reviewing code changes interactively rather than reading plain unified diff output.
It’s aimed particularly at developers working with agent-generated changesets, giving them a review-first interface with sidebar navigation, syntax-highlighted diffs, multiple layouts, and support for Git, Jujutsu, Sapling, raw files, and patch input.
This is free and open source software.
swpui - find and replace text across files
swpui is a terminal user interface utility for finding and replacing text across files.
It’s designed for source code workflows, offering an interactive way to review matches, skip individual replacements, apply changes per file, and carry out broader batch replacements without leaving the terminal.
This is free and open source software.
Misago - modern forum application
Misago is a modern forum application designed for building responsive online communities.
It provides a broad set of forum features, including user accounts, categories, threaded discussions, moderation, permissions, private threads, polls, attachments, read tracking, and integration options. The project is written mainly in Python and uses Django with a React-based frontend.
This is free and open source software.