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The Purpose of Tux Machines
This past winter we had some birds nesting and entering the home more than we had wished. Eventually we found a way around this. Nowadays we limit the 'crowding' - in the same way we avoid overposting in Tux Machines and try to limit ourselves to 30-40 pages per day (not counting updates). That means about 1,000 pages per month or 12,000 per year. That is roughly the same as it was in Susan's days.
People have limited attention spans and finite capacity to absorb news; we try to cull all the LLM slop and curate news so as to save people time, not to consume more time. If used properly, e.g. scanning headlines and cherry-picking based on one's available time, the Tux Machines site ought not consume more than 5 minutes of a person's time each day. It just makes it easier to find interesting articles (discovery). █
Image source: A part of the wall crumbled with a terrible noise