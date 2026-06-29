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GNU/Linux Leftovers
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Graphics Stack
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Russell Coker ☛ Russell Coker: Some GPU Stuff
After getting a HP Z4 G4 tower server/workstation to house my defective chip maker Intel Battlemage GPU [1] I’ve been playing around with some GPU stuff. For years I’ve been just buying GPUs based on the resolution and price and not bothering about anything else due to lack of ability to measure what cards are doing. The nvidia-smi program is really good for NVidia/CUDA setups but I hadn’t been aware of anything similar for AMD cards. As I prefer AMD cards for my workstations due to driver issues with NVidia that was a problem for me.
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
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Teaching digiKam to Understand You: Natural Language Search with Local LLMs
GSoC 2026 • digiKam • Post 1: Design and Progress
I’ve been hanging around KDE apps since I was a teenager :), so getting to spend another summer inside one feels a bit like coming home. This time it’s digiKam!
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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Brad Taunt ☛ Installing SerenityOS on My Old ThinkPad T60
I recently had the urge to play around with SerenityOS on real hardware. Since the project is slightly catered towards older machines, I figured my ThinkPad T60 was a perfect candidate for running on bare metal.
The following is a loose guide for those interested in doing the same. Take note that I built SerenityOS on a separate device running Fedora, so the instructions below are based on that.
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Debian Family
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Homo Ludditus ☛ This is not a review of Basalt Linux 1.1—it’s a critique
I tried it on an old Acer from 2016 (i5-5200U, 8 GB RAM, upgraded 256 GB + 1 TB SSD) as a live session (using Ventoy). I didn’t intend to install it, but even so, while I’d like to acknowledge its positive parts, I found some aspects I didn’t like, and I’ll highlight them in this blog post.
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