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DCloud Uni-App Used for Scams, DirtyClone the New Hype for Privilege Escalation Bug (Local)
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Security Week ☛ Chinese Framework Powers 200,000 Scam Sites
Threat actors are selling investment scam templates created using the legitimate DCloud Uni-App toolkit.
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Security Affairs ☛ DirtyClone: Fourth Linux Kernel Flaw in Six Weeks Escalates to Root
DirtyClone: a Linux kernel privilege escalation that silently rewrites executables in memory, leaving no disk trace. Patch now.
JFrog Security Research published a working exploit walkthrough on June 25 for CVE-2026-43503 (CVSS score of 8.8), a Linux kernel privilege escalation they call DirtyClone. It’s the fourth vulnerability in the DirtyFrag family, all sharing the same root failure: file-backed memory gets treated as packet data, and an in-place network operation writes where it should have copied. CVSSIf your kernel doesn’t have the May 21 mainline patch, update now.
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2 Linux kernel flaw PoCs published, enabling local privilege escalation
One of the flaws, DirtyClone, tracked as CVE-2026-43503, is a variant of class of Linux vulnerabilities known as DirtyFrag. The variant was discovered by the JFrog Security Research team, which published their PoC on Thursday. The team previously reported the flaw to the Linux kernel maintainers, who issued a patch on May 19, 2026.