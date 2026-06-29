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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 29, 2026



Quoting: Free software communities often start small — Free Software Foundation — Working together for free software —

Like many free software community initiatives, Georgia Tech's first student-run free software club is a result of curiosity and a desire to share. In my sophomore year at Georgia Tech, I had a challenging course on the Assembly and C programming languages. While struggling with a GDB debugging assignment, I stumbled upon Dr. Richard M. Stallman's GNU C Language Introduction and Reference Manual. Within a week I felt like I had genuinely mastered the materials. What struck me wasn't just the depth of Dr. Stallman's knowledge — it was that the manual was entirely free to read and distribute. I had never really thought about the freedom to share knowledge itself until then, and that idea really stuck with me.

During a brief but very educational internship at a small consulting firm I grew to understand how important educating people on free software is.