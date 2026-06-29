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Open Hardware/Modding: SBCs, Open-Source Robot Vacuum, and More
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CNX Software ☛ DEBIX T62P-01 Raspberry Pi-like industrial SBC features TI AM62P SoC, dual GbE with TSN, multi-domain UART
Polyhex Technology has introduced the DEBIX T62P-01, a compact industrial SBC built around Texas Instruments Sitara AM62P quad Cortex-A53/dual Cortex-R5F SoC designed for industrial IoT (IIoT), robotics, Edge computing, and smart terminal/HMI applications. Measuring 88 × 59 mm, the board supports up to 8GB of LPDDR4 memory, optional eMMC storage up to 256GB, and a MicroSD card slot. It also features two GbE ports, including one supporting PoE via an external PD module, as well as Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ Jetway’s latest x86 industrial SBCs offer a choice of Pico-ITX or 3.5-inch form factors
Jetway’s new PIC-TWL1 (Pico-ITX) and F35-TWL3 (3.5-inch) industrial SBCs leverage Intel’s 6W Atom N150 “Twin Lake” processor to offer low-power x86 computing with dual Gigabit Ethernet, varying from a dual-display ultra-compact layout up to a triple-4K configuration featuring cellular-ready M.2 expansion and SATA storage.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ Forgix hybrid board pairs Raspberry Pi RP2354 MCU with Efinix Trion FPGA
Adiuvo Engineering’s new ultra-compact, dual-chip Forgix development board pairs the Raspberry Pi RP2354 microcontroller with an Efinix Trion T8 FPGA in a breadboard-friendly Teensy form factor. Designed for developers exploring hardware-software co-design, the board combines dual-core Arm Cortex-M33 processing with 7,384 logic elements of programmable fabric.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ CirkitScape Top HAT brings ADC, RS-485, GPIO expansion, and USB hub to Raspberry Pi boards
The CirkitScape Top HAT is a multi-function Raspberry Pi expansion board that combines analog input, GPIO expansion, RS-485 communication, USB expansion, and power management features in a compact HAT format. The board is designed to reduce wiring complexity for embedded Linux, automation, STEM, and field-deployed projects.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ Collabora introduces Kraid Rust compiler for Panfrost Mali GPU driver
Collabora has introduced Kraid, a new Rust-based compiler for the Panfrost open-source driver stack for Arm Mali GPUs. The project is intended to replace the aging Bifrost-oriented compiler infrastructure with a cleaner design better suited to Valhall and newer Mali GPU architectures.
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Ken Shirriff ☛ Examining circuit boards from the Space Shuttle's I/O Processor
The Space Shuttle's five general-purpose computers played a critical role in each flight: controlling the engines, monitoring thousands of sensors, displaying data to the astronauts, and navigating the Shuttle. Each computer consisted of two 60-pound aluminum-alloy boxes: the box on the right is the CPU, a 32-bit processor that executed 420,000 instructions per second. These computers were designed before microprocessors became popular, so the processor was built from multiple boards crammed with simple chips and they used magnetic core memory rather than DRAM chips.
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Hackaday ☛ Make Your Own Loudspeaker From Scratch
This design uses a 3D printed frame and cone, with the 3D printing providing excellent rigidity. The suspension system is a circular corrugated sheet, and it’s made in this case using papier-maché made from wet toilet paper, and a 3D printed mould. We particularly like this technique.
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Hackaday ☛ Accurate Split-Flap Display Can Be 3D Printed
To get good results, one of the keys is getting the motor positioning just right. The motor sits in the center and spins the flaps around, so stopping at exactly the right point to display a certain character is critical. [Jason]’s system uses a 28BYJ stepper motor with a magnetic encoder to ensure that the correct flap is displayed. The flaps themselves are completely 3D printed, using a method which allows for two colors to be printed even if the printer is only designed for a single color. Once printed, the flaps are installed on the wheel which is the outer ring of a planetary gear set with the stepper motor sitting in the middle.
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Hackaday ☛ Hack Improves Cheap Speed Controllers
The demo vehicle for this build is TrakTrike, a sort of bicycle-half-track hybrid that [Tony] built for EMF Camp 2022. After blowing up some nicer controllers, [Tony] specced some cheaper parts from AliExpress. Only, the low-speed control was terrible, and the dual motor controllers didn’t respond identically to throttle and would cause the vehicle to steer or crab, making driving difficult. This was fixed by dropping in an Arduino Nano after the throttle, and before the two motor controllers. It allows calibrating the throttle output from the Arduino to eliminate dead spots, while also tuning the throttle output to left and right motors individually so they respond more similarly. There are also custom acceleration and deceleration curves that make the controllers respond more smoothly, and a precise crawling speed for consistent low-speed maneuvering.
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Hackaday ☛ RF Hacking A Ceiling Fan Via The Remote
The remote ran on 433.92 MHz, a not-uncommon bit of spectrum for these sort of appliances. An RTL-SDR was thusly enlisted to capture the output, with a spectrogram indicating the remote used simple on-off keying to send commands. Once commands were captured, [Sam] grabbed an ESP32-C6 microcontroller, hooked it up to a RFM69HCW radio transceiver, and programmed it to replay the fan on/off command. From there, a little dabbling with MQTT got the ESP32 controlling the fan as desired from within the Home Assistant ecosystem.
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Tom's Hardware ☛ China’s Loongson launches homegrown 16-core server CPU built on LoongArch architecture — 40W chip with DDR4 ECC and 32 PCIe lanes targets cheap SMB file, database, and web servers
Loongson Technology has announced the Loongson 3C3000, a new 16-core server processor aimed at low-cost general-purpose server systems. Unveiled on June 26, 2026, via a public corporate release, the chip is based on Loongson’s in-house architecture and is designed for small- and medium-sized business workloads, including file, database, web, and business process servers. Loongson says the 3C3000’s general-purpose computing performance matches that of the company’s earlier 3C5000 server processor.
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Brent Rector ☛ The Card That Made the Apple II Serious
The Videx VideoTerm was the 80-column card that turned the Apple II into a business machine. Emulating it on an FPGA means reverse-engineering a 1981 MC6845 CRTC design and understanding why slot 3 is unlike every other slot in the machine.
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Maker's Pet ☛ Building an Open-Source Robot Vacuum — Meet oomwoo
I’m starting a new build-in-public project: oomwoo, an open-source robot vacuum you build yourself. Raspberry Pi, ROS 2, 2D LiDAR, Home Assistant, 3D printed, local-first — and open from the first commit.