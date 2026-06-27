news
Companies That Use Slop to Bombard FOSS Projects With False Bug Reports (False Positives) - Including Microsoft and GitHub, OpenAI, Anthropic - Misuse 'Linux' Brand to Claim It's OK
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Linux Foundation's Site/Blog ☛ Linux Foundation and Industry Leaders Launch Akrites to Defend Critical Open Source Software Against AI-Enabled Cyber Threats
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SDTimes ☛ Linux Foundation and Industry Leaders Launch Akrites to Defend Critical Open Source Software Against AI-Enabled Cyber Threats
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Open Source For U ☛ Linux Foundation Launches Akrites To Secure Critical Open Source
The Linux Foundation has launched Akrites, a new industry-wide initiative designed to strengthen the security of critical open source software as artificial intelligence dramatically accelerates vulnerability discovery. The initiative establishes a shared Security Incident Response Team (SIRT) and a standardized Coordinated Vulnerability Disclosure (CVD) process to identify, coordinate, remediate and responsibly disclose vulnerabilities before attackers can exploit them.
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Scoop News Group ☛ ATF cancels controversial commercial geolocation contract
The agency told CyberScoop the tool was a pilot that didn’t meet their needs. Members of Congress say it was accessed for hundreds of active cases.
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Decrypt ☛ Linux Foundation, Tech Giants Launch Akrites to Defend Open Source Against AI-Powered Attacks
A coalition of 19 organizations—including every major AI lab and Wall Street banks—just built the security team that open-source maintainers never had.
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LWN ☛ The "Akrites" vulnerability-mitigation project launches
The 'Linux' Foundation, in a
letter co-signed by a large range of organizations and companies, has
announced the launch of "Akrites", a project to fast-track vulnerability
fixes into projects.
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Dolphin Publications B V ☛ Linux Foundation launches Akrites to protect open source from AI
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Linux Foundation, Tech Giants Launch Akrites to Defend Open Source Against AI-Powered Attacks
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Linux Foundation and leading orgs launch Akrites to protect open source from AI threats | GamingOnLinux [Ed: Nonsense and scams promoted using the name "Linux"]
The generative AI boom has caused a lot of hardware pricing problems, and also a fair amount of security issues - which Akrites hopes to help with.What is it? A number of organisations including The Linux Foundation, Amazon Web Services, Anthropic, Chainguard, Cisco, Citi, Endor Labs, Ericsson, Google, IBM, JPMorganChase, Microsoft and GitHub, NVIDIA, OpenAI, RapidFort, Red Hat, Rust Foundation, Sonatype, Vodafone and Zscaler - have all joined together as a coordinated effort in the fight back against AI-powered threats.
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Unicorn Media ☛ Akrites Puts Up a United Front Against AI-Wielding Black Hats
The name Akrites is derived from Akritai -- the Byzantine Empire’s frontier guardians, who stood watch where threats arrived first and defenses were thinnest.
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Security Week ☛ 'Linux' Foundation Unveils New Open Source Security Project Akrites
It will provide the tools and channels to report, patch, and disclose open source software vulnerabilities.The Linux Foundation on Thursday announced a new industry effort aimed at efficiently addressing vulnerabilities in the open source software (OSS) ecosystem.