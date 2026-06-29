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How to make Linux look like MacOS for free - with a few simple ZorinOS tweaks
Quoting: How to make Linux look like MacOS for free - with a few simple ZorinOS tweaks | ZDNET —
The MacOS UI is pretty sweet. And, yes, I am a fan of Liquid Glass… so there.
If you're a fan of the way the MacOS UI looks and feels, but you're about to make the jump to Linux, consider Zorin OS as your landing spot.
With just a few quick tweaks, you can make the Zorin OS UI look quite similar to MacOS.
There are two ways to do this. The first (and easiest) is to purchase a Zorin OS Pro license. The big downside of the Pro version is that you'll have to purchase a license with each major upgrade, as the Pro license for Zorin OS 18 will not transfer to version 19 (when it's released). If you plan on sticking with one release for its full support cycle (five years), that's great. However, if you like to install the latest/greatest OS, you'd have to purchase a new Pro license ($47.99) with every major release.