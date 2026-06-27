KDE Goals and KDE-Connected Hiring

KDE has now started its fifth round of “goal-setting” — a process that began in 2017.

These goals are big, high-level goals. Think “focus on large strategic topic X” more so than “fix my pet bugs A, B, and C”.

And it’s up to the KDE community to choose the goals! Up to you, up to me, up to all of us. They will then be voted on, with the top three informing KDE’s overall direction for the next two years.