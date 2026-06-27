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KDE Goals and KDE-Connected Hiring
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Nate Graham ☛ Submit a KDE goal! – Adventures in Linux and KDE
KDE has now started its fifth round of “goal-setting” — a process that began in 2017.
These goals are big, high-level goals. Think “focus on large strategic topic X” more so than “fix my pet bugs A, B, and C”.
And it’s up to the KDE community to choose the goals! Up to you, up to me, up to all of us. They will then be voted on, with the top three informing KDE’s overall direction for the next two years.
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David Edmundson ☛ Techpaladin are hiring!
If you've been around KDE, you've probably heard of Techpaladin Software
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Nate Graham ☛ Techpaladin is hiring again
Time to put on my Techpaladin Software had again: we’re hiring! David Edmundson has already posted it, so I’m here to boost the signal: we need you! Especially if you’ve got experience with Qt/KDE development.
We’re looking for someone with that plus an eye for UX & design, and another person with that plus deep tech skills, particularly around I/O and other “system plumbing” topics.