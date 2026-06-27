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Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast, Hackaday Podcast, BSD Now, and More
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mintCast Podcast ☛ mintCast 488 – Hardware Woes
In our Wanderings: Joe Takes a trip, Bill’s got nothing and Jim likes Indiana
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Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 375: Rebuilding Tech On Our Terms And The Hero Nerd
In this episode, Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Tom Nardi start off by taking a trip down the Raspberry Pi memory lane and then tackle a fresh pile of listener mail. The discussion moves on to hacking bike counter, homebrew upgrades to the Nintendo Entertainment System, and building RAM from whats in the parts bin. You’ll hear about the latest drop-in upgrade for a classic Casio watch, hosting light bulbs that host subversive literature, and loading Wii U games from a weird disk drive from the 1980s. They’ll wrap things up with a dive into the evolving portrayals of brilliant rebels in media, and all the things you can do with a cheap router.
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Erlang ☛ Björn on BEAM on the BEAM There, Done That Podcast
The YouTube channel BEAM There, Done That has new video about the origin of the BEAM:
30 Years Inside the BEAM: Björn Gustavsson on Building Erlang’s Runtime
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[Repeat] The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 669: Poudriere Speed Run
inotify in FreeBSD, how changes to poudriere.conf affect the build time, Migrating mail servers from exim to OpenSMTPD, and more...