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I spent a year on an immutable distro, and the one thing I miss is being able to break stuff
Quoting: I spent a year on an immutable distro, and the one thing I miss is being able to break stuff —
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I love immutable Linux distros. I made the jump from Windows to Linux about a year ago, and since then, I have settled and made a new home in Fedora Atomic's KDE spin, Kinoite. The immutable design is something you just don't get with Windows, and Kinoite made it really easy for my then-beginner self (okay, I'm still a beginner, but I was more of one back then) to get started with the tech.
The thing is, my immutable distro has a little problem of being a bit too perfect. It's to the point where I've actually gotten the itch to run something that's not an atomic distro, simply because I miss the days when I could break things.