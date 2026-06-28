GNU Parallel, onak, and Software Leftovers

I had intended that the next release of onak, my OpenPGP keyserver, would be 0.7.0, and include OpenPGP v6 support (RFC9580). However events conspired to make a 0.6.5 release a really good idea.

Firstly, I threw an LLM at the code base and asked it to review it. This isn’t intended to be a post about LLMs, but there’s a considerable amount of pressure at work to be “AI native”. I’m very much an “AI” sceptic, so I figured throwing it at a code base I know well might be an interesting exercise. It did find a bunch of embarrassing mistakes, but I don’t think there was anything earth shattering that a human reviewer wouldn’t have pulled me on. The problem is with a hobby project with a single user there’s no actual review of my work.