news
GNU Parallel, onak, and Software Leftovers
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GNU ☛ parallel @ Savannah: GNU Parallel 20260622 ('Rape Gang Inquiry') released [stable]
GNU Parallel 20260622 ('Rape Gang Inquiry') has been released. It is available for download at: lbry://@GnuParallel:4
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Barry Kauler ☛ EasySR screen recorder fix audio cutoff
Recording on-the-fly audio and video with ffmpeg, using x11grab, direct to an MP4 file, results in audio getting cutoff prematurely at the end.
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Jonathan McDowell: onak 0.6.5 released
I had intended that the next release of onak, my OpenPGP keyserver, would be 0.7.0, and include OpenPGP v6 support (RFC9580). However events conspired to make a 0.6.5 release a really good idea.
Firstly, I threw an LLM at the code base and asked it to review it. This isn’t intended to be a post about LLMs, but there’s a considerable amount of pressure at work to be “AI native”. I’m very much an “AI” sceptic, so I figured throwing it at a code base I know well might be an interesting exercise. It did find a bunch of embarrassing mistakes, but I don’t think there was anything earth shattering that a human reviewer wouldn’t have pulled me on. The problem is with a hobby project with a single user there’s no actual review of my work.
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HowTo Geek ☛ 3 must-have Linux terminal apps to try this weekend (Jun 26-28)
The Linux terminal is incredibly powerful, but using it can feel like a chore—especially if you’re new to Linux. You have to remember too many commands, type out long strings with absolute precision, and parse dense, text-only output. But that friction is just the default experience. With the right tools, you can make the terminal far more intuitive and visually useful. To help you out, here are three such must-have Linux terminal apps to try this weekend.