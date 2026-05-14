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Inkscape supports German petition to recognize Open Source volunteers
Inkscape is driven by volunteers who gift us (all of us, that includes you!) their most valuable resource: their time. If there's something that we can give back to them, it's our appreciation and our support to see them recognized for all their efforts.
This is why the Inkscape project has joined the group of supporting organizations for the German petition to recognize open source work as volunteering for the common good ("Ehrenamt"). Despite the petition being local to Germany, we believe that strengthening the position of open source contributors there will be beneficial to the open source community as a whole.