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Red Hat Announcements and Packaging of Commoditised Pieces
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Red Hat ☛ How EvalHub manages two-layer Kubernetes control planes
Running Hey Hi (AI) evaluations in production is not a one-time script. It is a continuous operational discipline. This includes scheduling compute-intensive jobs, managing concurrency, tracking experiments across model versions, enforcing resource quotas of workloads competing for precious accelerator resources, and surviving cluster restarts without losing state.
If you have operated production machine learning (ML) workloads, you know that gluing together cron jobs, shell scripts, and a shared Jupyter notebook is not a strategy—it is technical debt on a countdown timer.
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Red Hat ☛ Red Hat Hardened Images: Top 5 benefits for software developers
When you use a standard container image, you usually get a lot of extra software you didn't ask for. This extra software can bring along security bugs because it effectively increases the attack surface. Once bugs are present, you have to spend time looking at them, looking for resolutions, workarounds or just proving they don't matter. This takes time away from writing code.
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HPC Wire ☛ Voyager and Red Hat Propel Red Hat Enterprise Linux into Orbit with Space Edge Micro Datacenters
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Business Wire ☛ Red Hat Extends Infrastructure Stability for Decades with Red Hat Enterprise Linux Long-Life Add-On
New offering builds upon Red Hat’s industry-recognized 14-year support commitment, providing a multi-decade path for the world’s most specialized workloads
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IDG Communications Inc ☛ Red Hat offers endless Linux support — for a fee [Ed: IBM won't exist forever]
Understanding that enterprise migrations can be structurally complicated, costly, and constrained in certain environments, many software and cloud providers offer extended maintenance, support, and security updates. Oftentimes, though, they come with caveats and firm end dates.
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Open Source For U ☛ Red Hat And Nissan Push Open Source Linux Into AI-Driven Vehicles
Nissan is building its future software-defined vehicle platform on Red Hat’s open-source Linux-based operating system to accelerate AI-native automotive innovation and long-term software scalability.
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. has selected Red Hat In-Vehicle Operating System as the foundation for its next-generation software-defined vehicle (SDV) platform, placing open-source Linux at the core of its future automotive architecture.