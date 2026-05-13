Red Hat Announcements and Packaging of Commoditised Pieces

It’s not enough just to get everyone online—people need to be able to take full advantage of their access. That’s why, in Africa, where the connectivity discussion has traditionally focused on coverage, there’s a recent shift toward making access growth meaningful.

The cancellation of RightsCon 2026 is a stark reminder that when opportunities for civic engagement are neutralized, so are stakeholders’ voices. In this case, civil society was denied the ability to meet in person in Lusaka last week to share ideas and opportunities for how to address some of the most urgent digital challenges of our time.

The Sovereign Tech Agency is well known for funding open source projects through its Sovereign Tech Fund program, and it provided over €24.6 million EUR in funding to support more than 60 open source projects globally, including big names like Python Software Foundation, FreeBSD, Eclipse Foundation, OpenStreetMap Foundation (OSMF), and Drupal.

KDE Plasma 6.6.5 is mostly a bugfix release, improving performance for NVIDIA GPU users who experience issues introduced by the NVIDIA 595 graphics driver, and improving the login and lock screen experience by addressing a Plasma Login Manager crash when connecting and disconnecting multiple monitors and a startup failure when using certain graphics hardware.

Coming two months after LibreOffice 25.8.6, the LibreOffice 25.8.7 release is packed with more fixes to address various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

Fwupd 2.1.3 is here about two weeks after fwupd 2.1.2 with support for SHIFT6mq and SHIFTphone 8 modular smartphones, support for Redfish bearer token authentication, support for several XMC SPI chips, and support for parsing JCat files in libfwupd without using libjcat.

Coming about a month after GStreamer 1.28.2, the GStreamer 1.28.3 release introduces hardware-accelerated H.265 encoding support for NXP i.MX 8M Plus SoCs to the webrtcsink element, a leaky mode to the dataqueue-based elements, and fallback-source and enable-dummy properties to the fallbacksrc element.

Debian’s Paul Gevers reports that the decision was taken for Debian to ship reproducible packages, which means that if you take the same source code, the same build instructions, and the same environment, you can build a binary package that’s bit-for-bit identical every single time. This will be a requirement in Debian 14 “Forky,” and non-reproducible packages will be blocked.

Based on and fully compatible with the Debian 13.4 “Trixie” repositories, SparkyLinux 8.3 ships with Linux 6.12.86 LTS as the default kernel on the live system, with the latest Linux 6.12.87 LTS already in the repos, as well as support for Linux kernels 7.0.6, 6.18.29 LTS, and 6.6.125 LTS kernels, which users can install from the official SparkyLinux repositories.

The MX Linux 25.2 release is the second update in the MX Linux 25 “Infinity” series and promises to ship with a much-improved installer that now features a new text mode, allowing you to install MX Linux in a terminal emulator by running sudo minstall --tui or a text console by running minstall-launcher.