news
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Pine64, and More
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CNX Software ☛ SiFive introduces RVA23-compliant Performance P570 Gen3 RISC-V core for consumer and AIoT applications
SiFive has just launched the SiFive Performance P570 Gen 3 out-of-order RISC-V processor core, compliant with the RVA23 ISA profile, and designed for edge AI, high-end consumer, and commercial IoT applications running Android or enterprise-grade OS. Besides the CPU core, SiFive also provides system IP, such as the RISC-V standard-compliant advanced interrupt architecture (AIA), WorldGuard security, and a second-generation RISC-V standard-compliant IOMMU to build a complete SoC with up to 16x P570 Gen 3 cores.
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CNX Software ☛ Firefly AIBOX-K3 – An Edge Hey Hi (AI) mini PC powered by SpacemiT K3 RISC-V SoC
Back in July last year, SpacemiT unveiled the SpacemiT K3 SoC. After that, we saw some system information and early benchmarks come out around January this year. The company has just officially launched the K3 Pico-ITX SBC, which is now available through various distributors. Firefly has launched its own K3 hardware with the AIBOX-K3, a complete industrial-grade RISC-V edge computing box.
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Pine64 ☛ Shocking disclosure, 20 volts to be exact
This has been fixed for future batches, but the current batch still has stock available. There is no fix available for affected Desktop PinePower V2 batches as the MCU can only be flashed at the factory. We have no ETA when the fixed batch will start production as this depends on the rest of the buggered batch being sold. We’ll let you all know when the fixed ones hit the store.
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Hackaday ☛ Trying To Fix A GoPro Hero 10 With No Camera Input Issue
In the search for more exciting broken electronics to repair, [Hugh Jeffreys] bought a GoPro Hero 10 for US$100 with an apparently rather common issue of no camera input, along with a cracked display. This particular camera issue is rather obvious, with just darkness where the camera’s input should appear on the display. Since [Hugh] already needed a spare display, he figured that he might as well get an even more broken GoPro Hero 10 for parts.
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Hackaday ☛ A Cyberdeck That Runs Linux…in An Altoids Tin
Hardware wise it’s a Pi Zero with a UPS PHAT and an SPI display, but perhaps it’s arguably the home-made keyboard that really sets it apart. There’s a full-size USB port as well, and a selection of GPIOs are broken out to a header. It wasn’t all plain sailing though, the Altoids hinges needed modifying to make it close, and he driver for the SPI screen required an older version of Raspberry Pi OS. We will forgive it those foibles.It’s fair to say we’ve not seen anything quite like this, in that there have been plenty of tiny laptops but never one as integrated as this. There’s a demo video with details of the build, that we’ve placed below.
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Jamie Zawinski ☛ Speaking of robot bartenders
Curious what your read is. On one hand, TechShop closed, hackerspaces shrinking, weekend builders aging into other responsibilities. On the other, robotics as a professional field is bigger than it's ever been, so it's not that the people are gone, it's that the unpaid-saturday-night version of them is.
Covid artifact or structural?
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Arduino ☛ BirdFeedR is a bird-only feeder that keeps thieving squirrels away
BirdFeedR dispenses bird seed on demand, but only when it recognizes a bird. If something else, like a rascally squirrel, tries to get involved, BirdFeedR will simply refuse to do anything. It will log the event as something detected, but it won’t dispense food unless that thing is a bird.
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Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
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Matt Birchler ☛ The midification of smartphone cameras
Three, I think the demands we put on smartphone cameras is impossible. We want some photos to be pin sharp without any detail lost. Sometimes we want motion blur. Sometimes we want the highlights to blow out. Sometimes the shadows should crush. Sometimes we want the focus to miss a little bit. Sometimes we want more color, other times less. I don't think we can have it all, but that's what we demand.
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