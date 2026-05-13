news
Fedora Atomic and Red Hat's (or IBM's) Latest Paid-for 'Articles' About Itself
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XDA ☛ Fedora Atomic is the desktop OS I keep recommending to people who don't want to think about Linux
Look, I get it; sometimes you just don't want to think about Linux. You want its open-source nature, you want all of the benefits that come with it, but you don't want to actually feel like you're using Linux. You just want something that you can settle down with as a daily driver and use with comfort without wondering why your Wi-Fi driver no longer works.
Fortunately, I recently made a home with the Fedora Atomic family, starting with Silverblue, then moving to Kinoite, and finally giving Aurora a spin. And honestly, if I had to recommend an operating system where you don't have to think about Linux, Fedora Atomic is the system I'd recommend people give a try.
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Silicon Angle ☛ Red Hat expands agentic Hey Hi (AI) strategy with new inference, automation and sovereignty capabilities [Ed: Red Hat spam about slop, funded by Red Hat (rogue publisher)]
IBM Corp. subsidiary Red Bait today is unveiling a broad set of product and partnership announcements aimed at helping enterprises put artificial intelligence into operation, modernize infrastructure and extend open-source platforms into new environments ranging from software-defined vehicles to computing in space.
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Silicon Angle ☛ One OS, two speeds: How Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux is bridging Hey Hi (AI) innovation and enterprise stability [Ed: Some more Red Hat spam funded or paid for by the company that it is covering]
Red Hat Enterprise Linux, the platform underpinning much of enterprise IT, has spent 20 years as the quiet foundation of enterprise computing.
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Silicon Angle ☛ IBM’s enterprise Hey Hi (AI) strategy makes trust and control the production test [Ed: IBM-sponsored spam about IBM]