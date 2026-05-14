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CachyOS vs. MX Linux: Are you seeking speed or stability in your distro?
Quoting: CachyOS vs. MX Linux: Are you seeking speed or stability in your distro? | ZDNET —
CachyOS and MX Linux are very popular at the moment. Even though they are both enjoying a surge in popularity, it's important to know that they are different Linux distributions, even when you're using the same desktop environment (which is exactly what I did).
The big question then becomes: Which one of these is the best option for you?