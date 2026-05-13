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Games: Arcade, Against Coyote, Steam Deck, and More
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Air Force Times ☛ Arcade games satirizing Iran war appear at DC War Memorial
The new installation’s game, officially called “Operation Epic Furious: Strait To Hell,” was developed as a response to the administration’s repeated use of video game footage to highlight military successes in Iran, the group told WUSA9.
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Idiomdrottning ☛ Against Coyote Time
Here is why modern platforming games err on the side of more coyote time rather than less: there’s a different gamefeel in “ooooh I didn’t quit reach it, I fell down near the other side, I jumped too soon” vs “what the heck I fell down on this side? What happened to my jump, didn’t I jump?!”, some sort of principle of least surprise logic. The player is satisfyingly doing the thing, in this case jumping (maybe with a good satisyfing boiyoiyoingy sound) and failing which okay failing is part of the challenge so try again and make it the next time, is the idea. Too short of a coyote time and it feels like an ice level, like you’re slipping off.
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The Arcade Blogger ☛ Vintage Vault – The Arcade by the Lake
Vintage Vault is run by James Srnec, a collector who didn’t just fall into the hobby — he went all‑in. His first machine was a rare Ms. Pac‑Man Cabaret, and from there the collection exploded. At one point he had more than 70 cabinets between his house and storage, to the extent that entire floors of his home were effectively a private arcade. After renting games to local arcade bars, he decided to open Vintage Vault in late 2022, choosing Mukwonago for its family‑friendly foot traffic and community feel.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Dark boomer shooter Nailcrown announced by Bohemia Interactive and Destructive Creations | GamingOnLinux
Bohemia Interactive and Destructive Creations are teaming up to bring a dark, mysterious and action-packed boomer shooter in the brutal looking Nailcrown.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Get some fun games to play with friends in the Fanatical Crazy Co-op Bundle | GamingOnLinux
Need some more games to play with your pals? There's a whole lot of co-op games around and Fanatical bundled some up for you in the Crazy Co-op Bundle.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Further expanded AMD HDMI 2.1 support is coming to Linux now with FRL and DSC | GamingOnLinux
Good news for Linux gamers and the upcoming Steam Machine, as it appears the AMD GPU kernel drivers are expanding their HDMI 2.1 support even further.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Brutal space strategy roguelite Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes is out now | GamingOnLinux
Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes from Alt Shift and Dotemu is out now so here's my thoughts on it after spending some time with it. Disclosure: a key was sent to GamingOnLinux.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ PlayStation 3 emulator RPCS3 devs battling "AI slop code pull requests" | GamingOnLinux
The team behind the popular PlayStation 3 emulator RPCS3 have seen a rise in what they say are "AI slop code pull requests".
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Everything is Crab is a genius and silly roguelite about creating a total abomination | GamingOnLinux
Everything is Crab takes action roguelite survivor-like gameplay in a really silly direction - evolving a creature into an abomination. Note: personal purchase.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ The most wishlisted game on Steam - Subnautica 2 gets an Early Access trailer, pre-purchase and pre-loads | GamingOnLinux
Subnautica 2 is clearly going to be popular, with an announcement that it's hit 5 million wishlists ahead of the Early Access release on May 14. It's currently the most wishlisted game on Steam!
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve fix Steam Controller double inputs with the Puck - Steam Deck gets configurable Track Pad Locking | GamingOnLinux
A fresh Steam Client Beta was released for Desktop and Steam Deck, bringing more fixes for the Steam Controller and the Steam Deck.