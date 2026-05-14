Fedora Under IBM Getting Odd, Fedora Hummingbird Promotes Slop Plagiarism

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Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 7.7.3

For more details, read our changelog.

Defending the public's right to know

Internet freedom has declined for 15 consecutive years. Beyond surveillance, the erosion of privacy and anonymity, and information manipulation, governments are targeting specific sites and services, or attacking infrastructure itself, causing shutdowns and deliberate disruptions for internet users. But how do we know when the internet is censored and how?

9to5Linux

KDE Plasma 6.7 Desktop Environment Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing

Some of the highlights of KDE Plasma 6.7 include per-screen virtual desktops, Wayland session restore, a global push-to-talk feature, a dedicated setup UI for configuring shared printers, a “multi-GPU swapchain” feature for Vulkan support, and a full-featured print queue viewer app.

Fragnesia Is Yet Another Local Privilege Escalation Flaw in Linux Kernel

Fragnesia (CVE-2026-46300) is a bug in the IPsec XFRM ESP-in-TCP subsystem, part of the Dirty Frag vulnerability class. It’s called Fragnesia because the skb “forgets” that a frag is shared during coalescing. The good news this time is that the mitigations for Dirty Frag also apply to Fragnesia.

PipeWire 1.6.5 Brings Extra Security Checks and Hardening Fixes to Pulse Server

Coming three weeks after PipeWire 1.6.4, the PipeWire 1.6.5 release is here to add a whole bunch of extra security checks and hardening fixes to the pipewire-pulse server, improve renegotiation in audioconvert when the graph rate changes and the resampler is disabled, and fix a crash in ALSA when logging.

KDE Receives Over €1M from Sovereign Tech Fund for Software Development

The Sovereign Tech Agency is well known for funding open source projects through its Sovereign Tech Fund program, and it provided over €24.6 million EUR in funding to support more than 60 open source projects globally, including big names like Python Software Foundation, FreeBSD, Eclipse Foundation, OpenStreetMap Foundation (OSMF), and Drupal.

KDE Plasma 6.6.5 Is Out Now to Improve Performance for NVIDIA GPU Users

KDE Plasma 6.6.5 is mostly a bugfix release, improving performance for NVIDIA GPU users who experience issues introduced by the NVIDIA 595 graphics driver, and improving the login and lock screen experience by addressing a Plasma Login Manager crash when connecting and disconnecting multiple monitors and a startup failure when using certain graphics hardware.

LibreOffice 25.8.7 Announced as the Last Update in the LibreOffice 25.8 Series

Coming two months after LibreOffice 25.8.6, the LibreOffice 25.8.7 release is packed with more fixes to address various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

Fwupd 2.1.3 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Support for SHIFT6mq and SHIFTphone 8

Fwupd 2.1.3 is here about two weeks after fwupd 2.1.2 with support for SHIFT6mq and SHIFTphone 8 modular smartphones, support for Redfish bearer token authentication, support for several XMC SPI chips, and support for parsing JCat files in libfwupd without using libjcat.

GStreamer 1.28.3 Adds NXP i.MX 8M Plus Hardware-Accelerated H.265 Encoding

Coming about a month after GStreamer 1.28.2, the GStreamer 1.28.3 release introduces hardware-accelerated H.265 encoding support for NXP i.MX 8M Plus SoCs to the webrtcsink element, a leaky mode to the dataqueue-based elements, and fallback-source and enable-dummy properties to the fallbacksrc element.

Internet Society

How RightsCon Is an Unexpected Stress Test for the Multistakeholder Model of Internet Governance

The cancellation of RightsCon 2026 is a stark reminder that when opportunities for civic engagement are neutralized, so are stakeholders’ voices. In this case, civil society was denied the ability to meet in person in Lusaka last week to share ideas and opportunities for how to address some of the most urgent digital challenges of our time.

From Coverage to Meaningful Connectivity: How Kenya Is Leading Africa’s Internet Future

It’s not enough just to get everyone online—people need to be able to take full advantage of their access. That’s why, in Africa, where the connectivity discussion has traditionally focused on coverage, there’s a recent shift toward making access growth meaningful. 

LinuxGizmos.com

Wireless-Tag previews IDO Claw ARM platform with OpenClaw pre-installed

Kickstarter recently featured the IDO Claw campaign, a compact ARM-based system from Wireless-Tag designed for local OpenClaw deployment. The fanless platform combines the Rockchip RK3576 processor with LPDDR5 memory, onboard storage, dual Gigabit Ethernet, and hardware video acceleration for always-on AI and edge workloads.

AGL combines Xen, Zephyr, and Linux containers in new SDV platform

Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) has announced the initial availability of its open source SoDeV reference platform for software-defined vehicles (SDVs), along with the addition of five new project members. The platform combines the AGL Unified Code Base (UCB) with Linux containers, VirtIO, Xen, Zephyr RTOS, and additional Linux Foundation technologies for automotive software development.

Milk-V Jupiter2 brings SpacemiT K3 RISC-V platform to Pico-ITX form factor

Milk-V has introduced the Jupiter2, a compact RISC-V single-board computer based on the SpacemiT Key Stone K3 processor. Similar to the recently announced Sipeed K3 Pico-ITX platform, the board combines eight X100 RISC-V CPU cores with an eight-core A100 AI subsystem rated for up to 60 TOPS, LPDDR5 memory, and high-speed networking interfaces including 10GbE SFP+.

news

Fedora Under IBM Getting Odd, Fedora Hummingbird Promotes Slop Plagiarism

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 14, 2026

Fedora Hummingbird

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Sasha Levin (GAFAM) Wants 'Killswitch' for Linux (the Kernel)
some articles on 'killswitch'
RMS (Dr. Stallman) Public Presentation Next Month in Germany [original]
Germany is moving to GNU/Linux. Windows is moving down.
KDE Plasma 6.7 Desktop Environment Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing
KDE Plasma 6.7 desktop environment is now available for public beta testing with various new features, improvements, and bug fixes. Here’s what’s new!
KDE Receives Over €1M from Sovereign Tech Fund for Software Development
The KDE Project will receive over €1 million EUR (~ $1,5 million USD) from The Sovereign Tech Fund to continue and improve software development for KDE Plasma, KDE Linux, and KDE apps.
Fedora Hummingbird: Taking the Hummingbird model to the full operating system
At Red Hat Summit 2026, we’re announcing Fedora Hummingbird — a new container-based rolling Fedora Linux distribution
 
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NetBSD 11.0 RC4 available!
please help testing
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RISC-V on modular hardware
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PantherX OS – Linux distribution based on Guix
PantherX OS is a Linux distribution based on Guix
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Graphs 2.0 Beta Brings Serious Plotting Power to the Linux Desktop
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My new favorite Android file manager is way better than Google's default - and it's free
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LWN on Kernel Space: Slop Versus Responsible Disclosure Practices, Hyrum's Law, and Hardware-assisted Arm VMs for s390
outside paywall today
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
PipeWire 1.6.5 Brings Extra Security Checks and Hardening Fixes to Pulse Server
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GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
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Development picks for today
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Security leftovers
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Red Hat Announcements and Packaging of Commoditised Pieces
Red Hat leftovers
Fedora Atomic and Red Hat's (or IBM's) Latest Paid-for 'Articles' About Itself
Little community left
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Instructionals/Technical posts
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Stack for displays and more
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Linux news
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poor coverage
Debian 14 “Forky” to Ship with Reproducible Packages, LoongArch64 Support
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Fedora, Flatpak, and IBM Red Hat's Annual Event Being About 90% About Slop and Selling Microsoft
not looking inspiring
Linux 7.1-rc3
RC3 is ready
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gaming leftovers
Perl: This week in PSC and More
3 picks for today/this week
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exactly 4 weeks away
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indeed
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Android Leftovers
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Two years ago, I replaced my laptop with an Android-based desktop
Pi Slate – A Raspberry Pi 5 handheld Linux cyberdeck with a 5-inch 1920×720 touchscreen display
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LibreOffice 25.8.7 Announced as the Last Update in the LibreOffice 25.8 Series
LibreOffice 25.8.7 is now available for download as the seventh and last maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 25.8 office suite series with more than 10 bug fixes.
Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark
I’ll put this mini PC through its paces from a Linux perspective
ALBA Linux Project – Japanese Linux distribution
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Fwupd 2.1.3 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Support for SHIFT6mq and SHIFTphone 8
Fwupd 2.1.3 Linux firmware updater is now available for download with support for the SHIFT6mq and SHIFTphone 8 modular smartphones, as well as various other improvements.
Android Leftovers
Android 17 could let you remove a major Pixel feature
Parrot 7.2 Is Now Officially Available for Download with “Copy Fail” Patch
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I've been using Ubuntu for decades. Whether you're new to the OS or returning to it after a while
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Milk-V Jupiter2 brings SpacemiT K3 RISC-V platform to Pico-ITX form factor
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Ubuntu and Fedora are two powerhouse Linux distributions
Today in Techrights
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GStreamer 1.28.3 Adds NXP i.MX 8M Plus Hardware-Accelerated H.265 Encoding
GStreamer 1.28.3 has been released today as the third maintenance update to the latest and greatest GStreamer 1.28 series of this powerful, free, open-source, and cross-platform multimedia framework.