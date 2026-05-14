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Yocto Project 6.0 “Wrynose” released with Linux 6.18 LTS
Quoting: Yocto Project 6.0 "Wrynose" released with Linux 6.18 LTS - CNX Software —
The Yocto Project 6.0, codenamed “Wrynose”, has just been released with Linux 6.18 LTS, about two years after Yocto Project 5.0 “Scarthgap” release with Linux 6.6 LTS. Over 240 contributors submitted over 4000 commits since the previous Yocto 5.3 “Whinlatter” minor release of the popular framework used to create custom embedded Linux distributions.
Yocto Wrynose is a Long Term Support (LTS) release, which will be supported until at least April 2030. The project’s developers especially highlight these 4 years of support, improved SBOM and CVE tracking features, and more secure defaults to ease compliance with the upcoming EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA).