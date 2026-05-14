news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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IBM's Kyndryl Down Almost 20% in 5 Days, IBM Down 35% in About 6 Months, Further 'Staff Reductions' at Red Hat (Problems Paying Salaries!)
Will this year's festivities be Krishna's last?
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More Mass Layoffs at Microsoft, Only Weeks After the "Buyout" Nonsense (Glorified Severance to Highest-Paid American Staff)
Next up it is LinkedIn
New
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Links 13/05/2026: Sudan War Enters Fourth Year and Strait of Hormuz Leaves Safe Passage a Gamble
Links for the day
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Gemini Links 13/05/2026: Useless Protests and Foofaraw on Geminispace
Links for the day
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Mainstream Media: Microsoft Says No Layoffs. Microsoft: OK, There Are Layoffs.
Where is Waggener Edstrom/Frank Shaw now?
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IBM is in a Freefall, When Will IBM's CEO Fall on His Sword?
Since he controls the Board, is anyone in a position to fire him?
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At GitLab, "AI" is "All India"
It says "as much as 30%," but they also hire and it's clear what demography is targeted
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Verified Accounts of Microsoft Offering 'Retirement' (Layoffs) to People in Their 40s, Over Two Decades Earlier Than Retirement Age
It's not even about performance, it's about age (or "cost" as well as location; they cheapen the labour)
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Links 13/05/2026: Slop Turns Into 2008-Style Subprime Bubble, Mass Layoffs at Starbucks
Links for the day
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They Don't Like the Layoffs, So They Are Rebranding Them
Layoffs are layoffs
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IBM Downgraded as the Shares Sink to New Lows
The current strategy of IBM is financial engineering, wage reductions, and mass layoffs that the corporate media refuses to even write about
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, May 12, 2026
IRC logs for Tuesday, May 12, 2026
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Gemini Links 13/05/2026: TUIs and Internet Radio
Links for the day
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How the European Patent Office Became a Crime and Corruption Hub, One of Europe's Biggest
incomplete outline
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Wednesday contains all the text.
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