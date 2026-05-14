LWN on Kernel Space: Slop Versus Responsible Disclosure Practices, Hyrum's Law, and Hardware-assisted Arm VMs for s390

Hyrum's Law states that any observable behavior of a system will eventually be depended upon by somebody. The kernel community is currently contending with a clear demonstration of that principle. The recent work to address some restartable-sequences performance problems in the 6.19 release maintained the documented API in all respects, but that was not enough; Google's TCMalloc library, as it turns out, violates the documented API, prevents other code from using restartable features, and breaks with 6.19. But the kernel's no-regressions rule is forcing developers to find a way to accommodate TCMalloc's behavior.

As a quick reminder: the restartable sequences feature, accessed by way of the rseq() system call, provides a mechanism for the execution of brief critical sections in user space. A shared-memory segment is used to communicate to the kernel when a critical section is active, and the kernel can redirect execution if the running thread is preempted or migrated during that critical section. There are a number of associated features, including the ability to quickly determine which CPU a thread is running on; the time-slice-extension feature merged for the 7.0 release is also tied to restartable sequences.