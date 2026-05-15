Linux is incredible, but these 4 things will frustrate you if you're not ready

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LinuxGizmos.com

M5Stack PaperColor is an ESP32-S3 dev kit with Spectra 6 e-paper panel

M5Stack has introduced the PaperColor, a compact development board built around the ESP32-S3R8 processor and a 4-inch Spectra 6 full-color e-paper display. The platform combines wireless connectivity, onboard sensors, audio hardware, battery operation, and expansion interfaces for low-power IoT and embedded display applications.

Wireless-Tag previews IDO Claw ARM platform with OpenClaw pre-installed

Kickstarter recently featured the IDO Claw campaign, a compact ARM-based system from Wireless-Tag designed for local OpenClaw deployment. The fanless platform combines the Rockchip RK3576 processor with LPDDR5 memory, onboard storage, dual Gigabit Ethernet, and hardware video acceleration for always-on AI and edge workloads.

AGL combines Xen, Zephyr, and Linux containers in new SDV platform

Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) has announced the initial availability of its open source SoDeV reference platform for software-defined vehicles (SDVs), along with the addition of five new project members. The platform combines the AGL Unified Code Base (UCB) with Linux containers, VirtIO, Xen, Zephyr RTOS, and additional Linux Foundation technologies for automotive software development.

9to5Linux

Six-Year-Old Linux Kernel Flaw Lets Unprivileged Users Read Root-Owned Files

A proof-of-concept is available as ssh-keysign-pwn, taking advantage of the __ptrace_may_access() function in the Linux kernel, skipping the dumpable check when task->mm == NULL. As such, do_exit() runs exit_mm() before exit_files() (no mm, fds still there) and pidfd_getfd(2) succeeds in that window when the caller’s uid matches the target’s.

Ubuntu 25.10 Users Can Now Upgrade to Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, Here’s How

Ubuntu 26.04 LTS was released on April 23rd, 2026, but the upgrade path wasn’t open until now, not for Ubuntu 25.10 users and not for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS users. Of course, you can always force the upgrade with the update-manager -d command, but I wouldn’t recommend doing so as you might end up with a broken system.

KDE Plasma 6.7 Desktop Environment Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing

Some of the highlights of KDE Plasma 6.7 include per-screen virtual desktops, Wayland session restore, a global push-to-talk feature, a dedicated setup UI for configuring shared printers, a “multi-GPU swapchain” feature for Vulkan support, and a full-featured print queue viewer app.

Fragnesia Is Yet Another Local Privilege Escalation Flaw in Linux Kernel

Fragnesia (CVE-2026-46300) is a bug in the IPsec XFRM ESP-in-TCP subsystem, part of the Dirty Frag vulnerability class. It’s called Fragnesia because the skb “forgets” that a frag is shared during coalescing. The good news this time is that the mitigations for Dirty Frag also apply to Fragnesia.

PipeWire 1.6.5 Brings Extra Security Checks and Hardening Fixes to Pulse Server

Coming three weeks after PipeWire 1.6.4, the PipeWire 1.6.5 release is here to add a whole bunch of extra security checks and hardening fixes to the pipewire-pulse server, improve renegotiation in audioconvert when the graph rate changes and the resampler is disabled, and fix a crash in ALSA when logging.

KDE Receives Over €1M from Sovereign Tech Fund for Software Development

The Sovereign Tech Agency is well known for funding open source projects through its Sovereign Tech Fund program, and it provided over €24.6 million EUR in funding to support more than 60 open source projects globally, including big names like Python Software Foundation, FreeBSD, Eclipse Foundation, OpenStreetMap Foundation (OSMF), and Drupal.

Internet Society

How RightsCon Is an Unexpected Stress Test for the Multistakeholder Model of Internet Governance

The cancellation of RightsCon 2026 is a stark reminder that when opportunities for civic engagement are neutralized, so are stakeholders’ voices. In this case, civil society was denied the ability to meet in person in Lusaka last week to share ideas and opportunities for how to address some of the most urgent digital challenges of our time.

news

Linux is incredible, but these 4 things will frustrate you if you're not ready

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 15, 2026

computer display

Quoting: Linux is incredible, but these 4 things will frustrate you if you're not ready —

Here is a fact-based summary of the story contents:

Switching from Windows to Linux is one of the best things I’ve done in 2026. I’ve genuinely loved the experience so far, with no ads, no random background junk, and far more control over privacy. But I have to be honest: telling someone to “just switch to Linux” is not enough advice to actually get started.

There are a few things I feel everyone should know before making the switch. It’s not that these things would’ve stopped me from switching, but being aware of them beforehand would’ve made the transition way less frustrating.

Read on

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