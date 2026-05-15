news
Linux is incredible, but these 4 things will frustrate you if you're not ready
Quoting: Linux is incredible, but these 4 things will frustrate you if you're not ready —
Here is a fact-based summary of the story contents:
Switching from Windows to Linux is one of the best things I’ve done in 2026. I’ve genuinely loved the experience so far, with no ads, no random background junk, and far more control over privacy. But I have to be honest: telling someone to “just switch to Linux” is not enough advice to actually get started.
There are a few things I feel everyone should know before making the switch. It’s not that these things would’ve stopped me from switching, but being aware of them beforehand would’ve made the transition way less frustrating.