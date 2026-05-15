Red Hat: Christian Hergert Leaving, Slopfest, Paid-for Fake 'Articles' (Promoting Slop), and Mostly Shallow Buzzwords

For about the past month, I have no longer been with Red Hat.

That is a strange sentence to write after so many years, but life has a way of changing the scenery whether or not one has finished packing. My family and I have made it safely to France, and we are quite happy here. The light is different, the pace is different, and there is a great deal to learn. For now, that is exactly where our attention needs to be.

I also think there is a broader lesson here for people whose safety, immigration status, or family stability may depend on employer flexibility. Do not assume that long tenure, remote work history, or prior verbal guidance will be enough. My own experience left me with the uncomfortable conclusion that these processes can become very narrow exactly when the human stakes are highest. Get things in writing, understand the policy surface area, and protect your family first.