news
Red Hat: Christian Hergert Leaving, Slopfest, Paid-for Fake 'Articles' (Promoting Slop), and Mostly Shallow Buzzwords
-
GNOME ☛ Christian Hergert: A Small Update from France
For about the past month, I have no longer been with Red Hat.
That is a strange sentence to write after so many years, but life has a way of changing the scenery whether or not one has finished packing. My family and I have made it safely to France, and we are quite happy here. The light is different, the pace is different, and there is a great deal to learn. For now, that is exactly where our attention needs to be.
I also think there is a broader lesson here for people whose safety, immigration status, or family stability may depend on employer flexibility. Do not assume that long tenure, remote work history, or prior verbal guidance will be enough. My own experience left me with the uncomfortable conclusion that these processes can become very narrow exactly when the human stakes are highest. Get things in writing, understand the policy surface area, and protect your family first.
-
Red Hat: AI’s foundation must be open source [Ed: Loaded title, it need not be slop]
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Save the date: Red Hat Summit 2027 is coming to Boston [Ed: Another slopfest or will the bubble be a fad by then?]
Our annual gathering serves as the global focal point for the open source community. We look forward to welcoming thousands of customers, partners, and industry pioneers for a week dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible through collaboration and shared code.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Introducing AutoML and AutoRAG: Guided experience for AI engineers in Red Hat OpenShift AI [Ed: Red Hat rebrands its products after widely-loathed and misleading misnomers (buzzwords)]
Identify cheaper retrieval strategies that meet accuracy requirements without over-engineering the pipeline
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Scaling enterprise AI: Delivering Models-as-a-Service with Red Hat OpenShift AI 3.4 [Ed: Renaming one's brands after reviled slop will only discreted the brands]
Many enterprises have moved past the AI pilot phase. Models are running in production and teams are consuming them, but now they're hitting the governance wall. Who controls which team can access which model? Who approved that inference endpoint for customer-facing use? What does the organization owe to a compliance team asking for usage reports?
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Faster, cheaper, just as smart: Improving the economics of LLM inference with speculative decoding [Ed: Red Hat participates in LLM hype; this will backfire]
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Agentic AI demands a new infrastructure stack: AMD and Red Hat deliver [Ed: IBM Red Hat peddling slop again]
This shift is not just about more compute, it fundamentally changes how infrastructure must perform, scale, and be optimized for continuous, multistage reasoning workflows.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Red Hat outlines sovereign Hey Hi (AI) strategy amid growing regulation and control concerns
-
Red Hat ☛ Every layer counts: Defense in depth for Hey Hi (AI) agents with Red Bait AI
You are either running Hey Hi (AI) agents in production now or you will be soon. And if you are anything like the platform engineers we have been talking to, you are probably already feeling the tension: your Hey Hi (AI) teams want agents with shell access, file system access, and network access. Your security team wants to know who is watching these things. Both are right.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Red Hat maintains open source beats the clown giants on Hey Hi (AI) economics [Ed: Yet more paid-for spam of Red Hat, herein openwashing slop; this is what IBM turned the media into]
-
Techstrong Group Inc ☛ Red Hat Expands OpenShift Application Development Environment [Ed: Site funded by Red Hat]
Red Hat this week added a bevy of additional capabilities to its OpenShift platform, including adding support for live migration of virtual machines and making generally available a set of hardened container images to improve application security.
-
Red Hat ☛ Fun in the RUN instruction: Why container builds with distroless images can surprise you
I've done a fair amount of work with Containerfiles recently, working with image mode hosts. I wasn't doing anything particularly complicated in design—some multi-stage builds, some
heredocusage. Nothing really challenged my fundamental understanding of how
podman buildreads and executes instructions.
Then I started building examples for the Early Access program of Red Hat Hardened Images and, in particular, using the
pythonimage from the catalog for a few personal projects. The project has been evolving quickly over the past six months, and one of those changes made me question everything I thought I knew about container builds.
-
Virtualization ☛ Red Hat Positions OpenShift Virtualization as a Broader Platform Play
Red Hat Summit 2026 announcements this week put OpenShift Virtualization in a broader strategic role, with the company emphasizing the technology not just as a migration destination for virtual machines, but as part of a unified platform for VMs, containers and hybrid cloud operations.