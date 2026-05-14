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KDE Plasma 6.7 Desktop Environment Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing
Some of the highlights of KDE Plasma 6.7 include per-screen virtual desktops, Wayland session restore, a global push-to-talk feature, a dedicated setup UI for configuring shared printers, a “multi-GPU swapchain” feature for Vulkan support, and a full-featured print queue viewer app.
KDE Plasma 6.7 also brings back the Air theme from the KDE 4 desktop environment series, a much-improved Oxygen theme, the long-anticipated CSS-based Union style engine, a switch on the Plasma Panel to instantly go from light mode to dark mode, and a new rounded style for selection highlights in Breeze-themed apps.