Open Hardware/Modding: Hacking, Repairing, and Customising

Why do kids get to have all the fun? They spend their days playing while we adults waste our lives in an office. Adding insult to injury, kids even get tech devices with more interesting and unique designs. Those laptops from VTech and LeapFrog are way cooler than the cookie-cutter black and silver rectangles adults have to choose from.

Of course, things don’t look quite so good for kids once you look inside their electronics. If you want to do anything more than run a lemonade stand, these gadgets just aren’t going to cut it. An embedded software engineer named Kati loved the style of the VTech Lern und Musik Laptop so much that she decided to upgrade its hardware so she could use it as a real computer. Score one for the adults!