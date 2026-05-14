news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
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Desktop/Laptop
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Make Use Of ☛ Linux is tempting, but these 6 dealbreakers keep pulling me back to Windows
Unfortunately, I may not be able to do so because even with all this progress, Linux still lacks some essential features available on Windows that are non-negotiable to me. Even with all the distro options, the problems I face are universal, and none of them seems to solve them fully.
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Server
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Kubernetes Blog ☛ Kubernetes v1.36: PSI Metrics for Kubernetes Graduates to GA
Since its original implementation in the GNU/Linux kernel in 2018, Pressure Stall Information (PSI) has provided users with the high-fidelity signals needed to identify resource saturation before it becomes an outage. Unlike traditional utilization metrics, PSI tells the story of tasks stalled and time lost, all in nicely-packaged percentages of time across the CPU, memory, and I/O.
With the recent release of Kubernetes v1.36, users across the ecosystem have a stable, reliable interface to observe resource contention at the node, pod, and container levels. In this post, we will dive into the improvements and performance testing that proved its readiness for production.
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Kubernetes Blog ☛ Kubernetes v1.36: Advancing Workload-Aware Scheduling
AI/ML and batch workloads introduce unique scheduling challenges that go beyond simple Pod-by-Pod scheduling. In Kubernetes v1.35, we introduced the first tranche of workload-aware scheduling improvements, featuring the foundational Workload API alongside basic gang scheduling support built on a Pod-based framework, and an opportunistic batching feature to efficiently process identical Pods.
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Kernel Space / File Systems / Virtualization
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It's FOSS ☛ Your Old Potato PC Might Game Better With This Linux Kernel Patch
A proposed scheduler update shows frame time improvements on aging hardware under heavy CPU load.
As a gamer, if you have gamed on Linux with hardware that's seen better days, there's some work happening in the kernel that's worth keeping an eye on.
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Klara ☛ Which ZFS Storage Metrics Matter for Database Performance
ZFS exposes dozens of performance counters, but only a few truly matter for databases. This guide breaks down the key metrics—latency, ARC behavior, sync writes, and disk utilization—and shows how they directly influence query speed, transaction latency, and overall stability.
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Systems
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GNOME Desktop/GTK
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GNOME ☛ Toluwaleke Ogundipe: Hello GNOME and GSoC, Again!
I am delighted to announce that I am returning for Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code 2026 to contribute to GNOME once again. Following my work on Crosswords last year, I will be shifting focus to the core of the desktop: Mutter. For what it’s worth, I never left; I’ve been working with Jonathan to improve things and add shiny new features in Crosswords.
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