news
Security Leftovers
-
QSB-114: defective chip maker Intel CPU data exposure vulnerability
We have published Qubes Security Bulletin (QSB) 114: defective chip maker Intel CPU data exposure vulnerability. The text of this QSB and its accompanying cryptographic signatures are reproduced below, followed by a general explanation of this announcement and authentication instructions.
-
SANS ☛ Simple bypass of the link preview function in Outlook Junk folder, (Thu, May 14th) [Windows TCO]
Besides serving as a place where Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Outlook places suspected spam, the Outlook Junk folder has one additional function that can be quite helpful when it comes to identifying malicious messages. Any e-mail placed in this folder is stripped of all formatting, and destinations of all links included in the message become visible to the user, as you can see in the following images which show the same e-mail when it is placed in the inbox, and when it is placed in the Junk folder.
-
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Kubernetes v1.36: Deprecation and removal of Service ExternalIPs
The
.spec.externalIPsfield for Service was an early attempt to provide cloud-load-balancer-like functionality for non-cloud clusters. Unfortunately, the API assumes that every user in the cluster is fully trusted, and in any situation where that is not the case, it enables various security exploits, as described in CVE-2020-8554.
-
Pen Test Partners ☛ OT pen test findings that plant teams can actually use
-
Security Week ☛ Researcher Drops YellowKey, GreenPlasma backdoored Windows Zero-Days
YellowKey is a BitLocker bypass that requires physical access. GreenPlasma enables elevation of privileges to System.
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Thursday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (gimp, jq, and yggdrasil), Debian (nghttp2 and thunderbird), Fedora (chromium, firefox, freerdp, GitPython, kernel, kernel-headers, krb5, nano, nix, nodejs20, php, python-click, python-django5, SDL2_image, and xen), Mageia (dnsmasq, flatpak, kernel, kmod-virtualbox, kernel-linus, perl-Net-CIDR-Lite, perl-XML-LibXML, and redis), SUSE (dnsmasq, firefox, jupyter-jupyterlab, kernel, krb5, libvinylapi3, log4j, Mesa, mozjs60, NetworkManager, OpenImageIO, python-Mako, python-Pillow, and python39), and Ubuntu (dnsmasq and nginx).
-
Security Week ☛ High-Severity Vulnerability Patched in VMware Fusion
The patch was announced as Broadcom is attending the Pwn2Own hacking competition in Berlin this week.
-
Security Week ☛ Hackers Targeted PraisonAI Vulnerability Hours After Disclosure
The first exploitation attempts were observed less than four hours after the authentication bypass was publicly disclosed.
-
Security Week ☛ Chinese APTs Expand Targets, Update Backdoors in Recent Campaigns
Salt Typhoon has hit an energy entity in Azerbaijan. Twill Typhoon has targeted Asian entities with an updated RAT.
-
Security Week ☛ F5 Patches Over 50 Vulnerabilities
The company’s latest quarterly advisory describes high and medium-severity issues in BIG-IP, BIG-IQ, and NGINX.