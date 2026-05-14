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AGL combines Xen, Zephyr, and Linux containers in new SDV platform
Quoting: AGL combines Xen, Zephyr, and Linux containers in new SDV platform —
Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) has announced the initial availability of its open source SoDeV reference platform for software-defined vehicles (SDVs), along with the addition of five new project members. The platform combines the AGL Unified Code Base (UCB) with Linux containers, VirtIO, Xen, Zephyr RTOS, and additional Linux Foundation technologies for automotive software development.
According to the announcement, the SoDeV platform is designed to decouple software development from hardware availability, allowing developers to build and test SDV software across automotive SoCs, virtual machines, and cloud-based development environments. The initial release is included in the latest AGL Unified Code Base software release, codenamed “Ultimate Unagi.”