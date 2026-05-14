news
Distributions and Operating Systems: BSD, EasyOS, Debian, and Ubuntu
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Undeadly ☛ Automatic expiry at timeout for pf(4) overload tables
Now Alexandr Nedvedicky (sashan@) is airing a patch on tech@ that would add a timeout option to to tables declarations, doing away with the need to set up crontab entries to run pfctl expire.
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Miod Vallat ☛ The closest thing to cute kittens
It was time to work on the real objective: the Zaurus port. Its early infancy can be seen in this teaser from Rahn on december 14th (still 2004): [...]
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EasyOS
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Barry Kauler ☛ EasyOS Excalibur-series version 7.3.2 released
Newcomers to EasyOS, recommend read the 7.3 announcement for more [...]
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Barry Kauler ☛ Utility vobcopy required by Pdvdrip
In the Multimedia menu, there is "Pdvdrip DVD ripper and MKV encoder".
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Debian Family
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OSTechNix ☛ Debian 14 Forky Mandates Reproducible Builds for Security
Debian 14 "Forky" will introduce a mandate for reproducible packages, requiring that anyone using the same source code and build instructions can recreate bit-for-bit identical binaries. This initiative aims to secure the software supply chain by shifting trust from the build infrastructure to the auditable source code, ensuring that any tampering at the build level is immediately exposed by a mismatched cryptographic hash. Currently, the project is seeing great success. For common hardware like amd64 and arm64, over 97% of the software in the Debian "Forky" repository is already reproducible.
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Canonical/Ubuntu Family
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Ubuntu ☛ Rethinking BYOD security: protecting data without trusting devices
The promise is clear: let people use the gadgets they already own. Less friction, lower costs, and more freedom. But when security and privacy are non-negotiable, the conversation around BYOD usually ends quickly. Not because BYOD is a bad idea, but because the model behind it doesn’t quite work. With BYOD, you’d be trying to secure something that isn’t meant to be trusted.
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