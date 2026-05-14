news
Security Patches and Incidents
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QSB-113: AMD CPU Opcode Cache corruption (XSA-490)
We have published Qubes Security Bulletin (QSB) 113: AMD CPU Opcode Cache corruption (XSA-490). The text of this QSB and its accompanying cryptographic signatures are reproduced below, followed by a general explanation of this announcement and authentication instructions.
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XSAs released on 2026-05-12
The Xen Project has released one or more Xen security advisories (XSAs).
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Security Week ☛ Hundreds of Malicious Packages Force RubyGems to Suspend Registrations
More than 500 packages were pushed during the attack, but the target appears to have been RubyGems itself rather than users.
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Security Week ☛ Chipmaker Patch Tuesday: defective chip maker Intel and AMD Patch 70 Vulnerabilities
The two chip giants have published over two dozen advisories describing recently identified security defects.
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Security Week ☛ Fortinet, Ivanti Patch Critical Vulnerabilities
Successful exploitation of these flaws could lead to arbitrary code execution and information disclosure.
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Security Week ☛ Government to Scrutinize Instructure Over Canvas Disruption, Data Breach
The Committee on Homeland Security has requested to be briefed on the incident and Instructure’s remediation steps.
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Security Week ☛ Foxconn Confirms North American Factories Hit by Cyberattack
The Nitrogen ransomware group claims to have hacked the company’s systems, stealing 8TB of data, including confidential documents.
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Security Week ☛ 716,000 Impacted by OpenLoop Health Data Breach
The telehealth platform was hacked in January, and users’ personal information was exfiltrated from its systems.
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LWN ☛ Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (corosync, freerdp, git-lfs, glib2, jq, kernel-rt, krb5, libpng, libtiff, openexr, and thunderbird), Debian (exim4), Mageia (apache, perl-Gazelle, php, and sed), Slackware (expat), SUSE (assimp-devel, go1.26, libQt6Svg6, python-jupyterlab, raylib, thunderbird, tor, and trivy), and Ubuntu (exim4).