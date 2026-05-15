news
Linux and BSD Kernel, RDNA 3 and RDNA 2 Changes
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Daniel Baumann: Debian: Linux Vulnerability Mitigation (ssh-keysign-pwn)
After the Linux local root privilege escalations of the last two weeks, the bug of today is ssh-keysign-pwn [no CVE yet] which allows to read root-owned files as an unprivileged user.
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University of Toronto ☛ Going from a ZFS object ID to its path the easier way
It's not uncommon that people using filesystems want to map from an internal object number (an 'inode number' for normal filesystems, an object id or object number in ZFS) to a path. ZFS itself wants to do this efficiently for things like 'zfs diff' and the 'zpool status' report on what files are damaged. To help with this, ZFS stores the likely parent object for every normal filesystem object. If you use zdb to do a sufficiently verbose dump of any particular object, you can find this as the 'parent' attribute.
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Graphics Stack
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GamingOnLinux ☛ AMD announce FSR Upscaling 4.1 officially coming to RDNA 3 and RDNA 2 | GamingOnLinux
They sure took their sweet time didn't they. AMD have officially announced that FSR Upscaling 4.1 is officially coming to their older GPUs. We had a bunch of accidental source code leaks from AMD previously, so people have been able to quite easily hack away at getting FSR4 support on older cards anyway but it's good to see this now coming into official support.
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