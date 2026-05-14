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PipeWire 1.6.5 Brings Extra Security Checks and Hardening Fixes to Pulse Server
Coming three weeks after PipeWire 1.6.4, the PipeWire 1.6.5 release is here to add a whole bunch of extra security checks and hardening fixes to the pipewire-pulse server, improve renegotiation in audioconvert when the graph rate changes and the resampler is disabled, and fix a crash in ALSA when logging.
PipeWire 1.6.5 also improves the ROC receiver’s start and stop functions and patches a memory leak that occurred when using the ROC sink configured as the audio source. The ROC module in PipeWire is an optional component that lets you stream high-quality audio over a network with low latency and built-in error correction.