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WWW: I Run GNU/Linux in the Browser Now, PDFview Chromium PDFViewer, WordPress, and More
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Raymond Camden ☛ Send me a message in a panel...
I was thinking about how else I could play with the API and decided to do something a bit risky - build a tool that lets you (yes, you!) send me a message right to my device. How did I do it? Let me describe the process from the bottom up.
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Linux Handbook ☛ I Stopped Using VMs for Demos, and I Run GNU/Linux in the Browser Now
Get a full GNU/Linux desktop experience inside a web browser, all thanks to containerization.
For years, my default setup for Linux demos was simple. Spin up a virtual machine, configure the environment, take a snapshot, and hope nothing breaks during the presentation.
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Chromium
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Barry Kauler ☛ PDFview Chromium PDF viewer
Yesterday I was experiencing Evince PDF viewer crashing when tried to print. Hmmm... EasyOS is currently using an old gtk2 version of Evince, because I prefer the UI to the latest.
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Content Management Systems (CMS)
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WordPress ☛ Get Your WordCamp US 2026 Tickets
August 16–19, 2026, Phoenix Convention Center – Phoenix, Arizona Tickets are now available for WordCamp US 2026, taking place August 16–19, 2026, at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
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WordPress ☛ WordPress 7.0 Release Candidate 4
The fourth Release Candidate (“RC4”) for WordPress 7.0 is ready for download and testing! This version of the WordPress software is under development. Please do not install, run, or test this version of WordPress on production or mission-critical websites.
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