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Microsoft Windows Has Fallen to New Lows in Monaco, GNU/Linux Has Gained Plenty
It has been a while since we last checked the data statCounter has for Monaco. This month Windows is down to an all-time low. It is even more prominent than the above if one adds iOS (proprietary and Apple) and Android (surveillance OS based on Linux) - as Windows is then down to a measly 34.6%.
In Monaco, people don't choose GNU/Linux to save money. If you can afford to live in Monaco, then you can afford all those "shiny" Apple "i" things and Microsoft Windows licences. █
Image source: Location of Monaco (green) in Europe (dark grey)