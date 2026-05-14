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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 14, 2026



Quoting: My new favorite Android file manager is way better than Google's default - and it's free | ZDNET —

I've tried so many Android file managers over the years. I've seen those that look good but lack features, those that have too many features and a pleasing aesthetic, and those that look terrible and don't have enough features.

It's been a tiresome journey, one that eventually had me giving up and sticking with the default. Until now.

Recently, I stumbled upon Material Files, which is an open-source Android app, and I almost instantly proclaimed it the perfect Android file manager. It looks native on my Pixel 9 Pro and has exactly the right amount of features. When you open Material Files, you would think that it was built by Google specifically for Android, but it's not.