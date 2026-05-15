Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

For a while, one of my little irritations with my Emacs environment was that sometimes, when I fired up Emacs to edit some code and then quit out of it, Emacs would complain that there was still an ispell process running and ask me what to do with it. This was especially mysterious to me as I don't normally use flyspell-prog-mode (I find it too irritating for general use). Recently I got sufficiently irritated to use a combination of the ELisp debugger and strategic '(message ...)' usage to track this down, which initially looked like one issue and actually turned out to be another one that I discovered only as part of writing this entry.