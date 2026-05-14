news
6 ways I use Fedora 44 beyond the basics - and why it's ready for anything
Quoting: 6 ways I use Fedora 44 beyond the basics - and why it's ready for anything | ZDNET —
I recently gave Fedora 44 a solid test period and came back thinking it was the best release yet. It's fast, stable, polished, and ready for just about anything. No, seriously ... anything.
OK, maybe that's a slight exaggeration, but after using it for some time, I realized that this latest release from the Fedora developers is much more than you might think it is. Let me show you what I mean by highlighting what I believe are some of the best use cases for this latest release of the open-source operating system.