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Latest Self-Serving Fake Articles About Red Hat, Slop and Buzzwords (IBM Makes It Worse)
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Silicon Angle ☛ AI ambition is crashing into a decade of deferred IT maintenance, says Red Bait CEO [Ed: This is a Red Hat puff piece sponsored by Red Hat to 'cover' Red Hat]
Enterprise Hey Hi (AI) infrastructure modernization has reached a critical crossroads as organizations grapple with decades of technical debt while facing intense pressure to deploy Hey Hi (AI) — and returning to IT fundamentals is now the only viable path forward.
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Silicon Angle ☛ Red Hat and defective chip maker Intel spotlight scalable Hey Hi (AI) inference as enterprises move beyond the GPU gold rush [Ed: Another sponsored puff piece of IBM Red Hat]
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Red Hat ☛ Trusted software factory: Building trust in the agentic Hey Hi (AI) era [Ed: IBM Red Hat promoting Hi (AI) era nonsense]
Generative Hey Hi (AI) is reshaping software development. Developers are no longer just writing code; they're working alongside Hey Hi (AI) agents that generate, modify, and operate software. As agentic Hey Hi (AI) becomes more common, the volume of AI-generated code, dependencies, and artifacts continues to grow. The potential is significant, but so is the risk.
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Red Hat ☛ Build a zero trust Hey Hi (AI) pipeline with OpenShift and RHEL CVMs [Ed: More slop from Red Hat]
In the modern healthcare enterprise, development agility often conflicts with strict security compliance. Organizations want to rapidly deploy modern Hey Hi (AI) models, but when processing protected health information (PHI), they must enforce zero trust policies to prevent data leakage.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Agent-ready AI means token-ready strategy
Currently, most enterprise AI relies on calling frontier model APIs and paying for tokens consumed and generated. While this is an easy starting point, the math is changing. Token consumption is skyrocketing because new reasoning models often consume 10 to 20 times more tokens than standard models just to "think" through a problem.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Virtualization in 2026: Building a platform for VMs, containers, and AI
Even with all this turmoil, technology leaders and virtualization admins still need to manage the critical workloads, databases, applications, and virtual machines (VMs) within the budget constraints. If you’re wondering what's next for virtualization infrastructure, the answer is Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization. This strategic evolution serves as your platform for VMs, containers, and AI for the future.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Reducing CVE fatigue with Red Hat Hardened Images and Anchore
Much of that added load and increased pressure is noise. Results contain findings tied to packages that never run, paths that are not reachable, or components that are effectively owned and maintained elsewhere. Treating every line item like a production incident does not enhance your security footprint. It makes you slower on the issues that actually count.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat partner ecosystem: A year of expanding choice for virtualized workloads on Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization
Databases are an example of a critical workload we are asked frequently about. Did you know that Oracle DB and RAC are validated for OpenShift Virtualization? You can learn more via the Reference Architecture. Also, Microsoft SQL is fully validated via the Microsoft Server Virtualization Validation Program (SVVP). Browse other validated databases via the "database" category filter on the Red Hat Ecosystem Catalog.
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The Register UK ☛ Rust stalks IBM mainframes, but only in nightly form
IBM's effort to bring in-kernel Rust to its mainframe platform has taken a step forward, although anyone hoping to use it on production iron will need to be comfortable with a nightly Rust compiler for now.
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IT Pro ☛ Red Hat doubles down on data sovereignty with new features for OpenShift, Enterprise Linux, and more
The expansion of sovereignty features will offer users five new capabilities for those operating under Red Hat Confirmed Stateside Support and Red Hat Confirmed Sovereign Support for the EU, the company said.