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KLV-Airedale – lightweight Void Linux-based distribution
Quoting: KLV-Airedale - lightweight Void Linux-based distribution - LinuxLinks —
KLV-Airedale is a lightweight Linux distribution based on Void Linux.
It’s built with the FirstRib build system and uses an overlayfs-based initrd to support frugal installation, save persistence, layered SFS modules, loading compressed or uncompressed root filesystem layers, and a copy-to-RAM boot option. The distribution is designed to provide the flexibility associated with Puppy-style frugal systems while retaining compatibility with Void Linux and its package ecosystem.