Graphics: dual-monitor Linux setup seamless and Linux scheduler patches improve frame rates on low-end PCs

Internet freedom has declined for 15 consecutive years. Beyond surveillance, the erosion of privacy and anonymity, and information manipulation, governments are targeting specific sites and services, or attacking infrastructure itself, causing shutdowns and deliberate disruptions for internet users. But how do we know when the internet is censored and how?

Some of the highlights of KDE Plasma 6.7 include per-screen virtual desktops, Wayland session restore, a global push-to-talk feature, a dedicated setup UI for configuring shared printers, a “multi-GPU swapchain” feature for Vulkan support, and a full-featured print queue viewer app.

Fragnesia (CVE-2026-46300) is a bug in the IPsec XFRM ESP-in-TCP subsystem, part of the Dirty Frag vulnerability class. It’s called Fragnesia because the skb “forgets” that a frag is shared during coalescing. The good news this time is that the mitigations for Dirty Frag also apply to Fragnesia.

Coming three weeks after PipeWire 1.6.4, the PipeWire 1.6.5 release is here to add a whole bunch of extra security checks and hardening fixes to the pipewire-pulse server, improve renegotiation in audioconvert when the graph rate changes and the resampler is disabled, and fix a crash in ALSA when logging.

The Sovereign Tech Agency is well known for funding open source projects through its Sovereign Tech Fund program, and it provided over €24.6 million EUR in funding to support more than 60 open source projects globally, including big names like Python Software Foundation, FreeBSD, Eclipse Foundation, OpenStreetMap Foundation (OSMF), and Drupal.

KDE Plasma 6.6.5 is mostly a bugfix release, improving performance for NVIDIA GPU users who experience issues introduced by the NVIDIA 595 graphics driver, and improving the login and lock screen experience by addressing a Plasma Login Manager crash when connecting and disconnecting multiple monitors and a startup failure when using certain graphics hardware.

Coming two months after LibreOffice 25.8.6, the LibreOffice 25.8.7 release is packed with more fixes to address various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

Fwupd 2.1.3 is here about two weeks after fwupd 2.1.2 with support for SHIFT6mq and SHIFTphone 8 modular smartphones, support for Redfish bearer token authentication, support for several XMC SPI chips, and support for parsing JCat files in libfwupd without using libjcat.