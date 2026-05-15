news
Applications: BleachBit, Scrcpy, and More
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It's FOSS ☛ This New Terminal is Absurd (But Totally Fun)
Not every day you come across something absurd and fun and amusing at the same time.
There is no dearth of terminal emulators for Linux users. Most people stick with the default terminal, while some have their own preferred ones.
I like Kitty and I am pretty happy with it. But then I came across a new Rust-based terminal that grabbed my attention.
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OMG Ubuntu ☛ BleachBit’s new TUI makes it perfect for headless servers
Open-source cleaning tool BleachBit has gained a text-based user interface (TUI) as an optional alternative to its standard graphical frontend. Unlike BleachBit’s existing CLI, which is intended for non-interactive use in scripts, the TUI is fully interactive, you navigate the interface with your keyboard (there’s limited mouse support) to select, preview and clean out cruft. The BleachBit TUI caters to use cases the GUI doesn’t, be that headless GNU/Linux servers managed remotely or being available on lightweight desktop systems where adding the overheard of GTK dependencies isn’t wanted.
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It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #26.20: Killswitch in Linux, Fedora's Hey Hi (AI) Move, Rat in Terminal, KDE Dolphine Tweaks and More
The kernel vulnerabilities and their fixes.
Hot on the heels of Copy Fail comes Dirty Frag, another Linux kernel privilege escalation with a working exploit already public. It chains two flaws, neither of which can work alone.
Luckily, fixes have arrived for it in the Linux kernel, as well as Fedora and Pop!_OS. I suggest you make the necessary updates or risk being open to a highly publicized exploit.
Seeing the rise of such exploits, there is now a new kernel proposal called killswitch, which would allow system administrators to disable a vulnerable kernel function at runtime.
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Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Scrcpy Released 4.0 with Resizable Android Virtual Display
Scrcpy, the popular tool to mirror and control Android screen on your computer or laptop, released new major 4.0 version a few days ago. The new version of this free open-source application ported from SDL2 to SDL3, added flex display, and many other exciting new features.
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Peter 'CzP' Czanik ☛ The syslog-ng Insider 2026-05: OTEL; central log collection; old Mac
Dear syslog-ng users,
This is the 140th issue of syslog-ng Insider, a monthly newsletter that brings you syslog-ng-related news.
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GNOME Desktop/GTK
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GNOME ☛ Christian Hergert: Limiters in libdex
Libdex now has DexLimiter, a small utility for bounding how much asynchronous work runs at once.
This is useful when a workload can produce more parallelism than the underlying machine, subsystem, or service should actually handle. Common examples include indexing files, downloading URLs, generating thumbnails, parsing documents, or querying a service with a fixed concurrency budget.
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